Judge denies Will Lewis’ request to have evidence suppressed at upcoming trial

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Judge Thomas Cooper has denied two motions on the behalf of suspended sheriff Will Lewis for evidence to be suppressed in his upcoming criminal trial in Greenville County.

On Wednesday, Lewis’ defense attorney Rauch Wise requested that evidence and testimony regarding a tax-payer funded trip to Charlotte be excluded from the trial. He argued since the trip didn’t happen in Greenville County the topic should not be part of this trial.

16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett, who has been brought in to try the case, argued that although the trip was outside of the county, Lewis’ actions in Charlotte still affected the people of Greenville County.

“It is the sun around which the rest of the evidence orbits,” he said in court on Wednesday.

Lewis’ trial begins on Monday.

Thursday afternoon, Judge Cooper released his decision denying Wise’s motions.