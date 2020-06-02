Judge denies Williamson bid to nix improper-benefits inquiry

FILE – In this Feb. 13, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson grabs a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in New Orleans. The marketing agent who has sued NBA rookie Williamson wants the former Duke star to answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing his lone season with the Blue Devils. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

(AP) – A Florida judge has denied NBA rookie Zion Williamson’s attempt to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils.

Prime Sports Marketing and president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in Florida, accusing Williamson and his current agency of breach of contract.

Williamson previously sued in North Carolina to terminate a contract with Prime Sports.

Ford’s attorneys submitted questions about whether Williamson’s family sought or accepted improper benefits to sign with Duke.

Attorneys for Williamson had called the questions “a fishing expedition.”