Judge hands down orders on suspended Greenville Co. Sheriff Will Lewis’ attempts to quash some of his indictments

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A judge handed down orders in regards to suspended Greenville County Sheriff William D. Lewis’ attorneys request to quash some of his indictments.

We reported earlier that Lewis and his attorney filed a motion to quash some of his indictments saying his misconduct in office and obstruction of justice charges were overly vague.

Retired Judge Thomas Cooper didn’t quash those indictments, but did remove two counts that he said were considered “duplicitous,” or contained more than one allegation.

The following is a statement from the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office on Judge Cooper’s order in Lewis’ case:

“We are in receipt of Judge G. Thomas Cooper’s order resolving the motions to quash filed by defense counsel in the pending case against William Lewis. While the order quashes two of the pending counts against Mr. Lewis, all other charges remain pending. We will continue to work towards resolution of this matter in October and have no further comment at this time. It is important to remember that indictments are merely allegations and Mr. Lewis is presumed innocent until his guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.” -16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office

Lewis was charged and suspended from office after he was accused of having an extramarital affair on a taxpayer funded trip to Charlotte.

He later admitted to the affair, but denied criminal wrongdoing.