Judge in lawsuit over Atlanta coronavirus mask rule recuses

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol Friday, July 17, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp is suing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over its face mask mandate. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has recused herself from hearing a lawsuit filed by Georgia’s governor to get Atlanta to stop enforcing a mask mandate and other measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Ellerbe had scheduled a hearing for 11 a.m. Tuesday on Gov. Brian Kemp’s emergency motion.

But in an order filed less than two hours before the hearing was to begin, Ellerbe said she was recusing herself after consulting with the lawyers in the case.

In the lawsuit filed last week against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the members of the City Council, Kemp argues that local leaders don’t have the legal authority to impose measures that are more or less restrictive than those in his executive orders.