CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three CMPD officers were injured, and 18 arrests and/or citations were issued, according to a statement from the department. One of those people arrested, Daevion Crawford, appeared in court facing numerous charges, including 5 counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Crawford sat in front of the judge via video and didn’t say anything, but his mother and uncle were in the courtroom for the first appearance. Daevion Crawford is charged with firing a gun into a crowd at Romare Bearden Park on New Year’s Eve. Five people ranging in age from 18 to 43 were injured, all non-life-threatening, according to the police.

In addition to the five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, Crawford is also charged with one count of going armed to the terror of the public. A CMPD officer testified that there were around ten shots fired, and police identified Crawford as being at the scene through video surveillance. When they arrested him, the officer told the judge that Crawford had a gun magazine in his pocket.

Daevion Crawford’s mother told the judge that her son’s bond should be lowered because police didn’t have him on video shooting the gun, her son didn’t have the gun used in the crime on him, and her son is a good person.

The judge says he was surprised more people were not injured or, worse, killed. He then raised the bond for Daevion Crawford from $750,000 to $1.5 million.

The CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners, Michael J. Smith, issued a statement saying he is concerned with the events that took place at Romare Bearden Park, but the group is proud to have safely hosted a vibrant celebration for 10,000 Charlotteans and visitors. The statement further says, “We remain committed to hosting highly produced, inclusive, safe, community-building event that are powerful assets for quality of life in Charlotte. As always, we will continue to work closely with our partners at CMPD to plan for and produce safe gatherings.”