Judge: NC bowling alleys can reopen, Gov. Cooper to appeal ruling

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s office is appealing a Tuesday court ruling that allows bowling alleys to reopen immediately.

Cooper’s spokesperson, Ford Porter issued the following statement Tuesday:

Hospitalizations and positive cases are reaching record highs while the Governor works to get schools open and prevent the state from going backward on restrictions. The Governor will immediately appeal this ruling that harms both of these efforts.

Bowling alleys had been expecting to reopen when the state entered the second phase of its reopening. However, the governor’s office, citing safety concerns, decided to keep bars, gyms and bowling alleys closed.

“Well it was actually a dagger in the heart because we had just spent right at $500 worth of stuff getting prepared to re-open,” John Rogers, Jr., said. Rogers is a partial owner of Rockin’ Bowl in Brevard. “[Governor Cooper] didn’t really give anybody any notice.”

Under the guidelines issued by the judge, bowling alleys must follow several protocols: