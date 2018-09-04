News

Judge nixes parts of lawsuit by deputy who tossed SC student

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 06:53 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 06:53 PM EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A judge has dismissed portions of a federal lawsuit filed by a deputy who was fired after he was videotaped tossing a South Carolina high school student across a classroom when she refused to give him her cellphone.

U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis ruled last month that Ben Fields' claims against the Richland County Sheriff's Department and Richland Two School District should be dismissed.       

Sheriff Leon Lott said he wanted to throw up after viewing the video of Fields throwing the Spring Valley High School student. The video was taken by another student and posted online in October 2015.        

Prosecutors declined to bring charges against Fields, who sued both entities, along with Lott.        

Fields says his reputation was ruined by Lott's comments. That portion of Fields' lawsuit continues.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

mascot challenge
auto racing contest
star of the week
birthday announcements
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center