Judge rejects most NC election changes sought in lawsuit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to order a wide array of changes to North Carolina’s election rules sought by voting advocacy groups worried about how COVID-19 could limit ballot access.

But the judge told election officials they can’t reject mail-in absentee ballots unless there’s a way that voters can fix errors.

The issue is poignant this year as more registered voters are considering voting by mail to avoid the risk of contracting the coronavirus at traditional in-person voting centers and precincts.

U.S. District Judge William Osteen wrote on Tuesday that his ruling should not be misunderstood as downplaying concerns about voting during a pandemic.