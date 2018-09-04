Judge to decide if Spartanburg Co. Courthouse employees can sue county over mold

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Spartanburg County Courthouse employees were in court, themselves, Monday, this time as claimants for a lawsuit they've filed against the county.

Before that case can even be tried, today's hearing will allow a judge to decide whether the workers can sue the county under Tort Law or be confined to workers compensation.

The outcome could make a big difference as to how the employees are compensated and how future county employees are treated when they've been exposed to mold.

"No one expects to come down with a mold related terrible illness from being an office worker," said attorney Jan Hinson represents those courthouse workers.

She argues her clients must file under Tort Law because the nature of their illnesses is excluded in the wording of the workers compensation statute which states "No disease shall be considered an occupational disease when it does not result directly and naturally from exposure in this state to the hazards peculiar to the particular employment."

In other words, Hinson argues mold exposure is not "particular" to the job of being a clerk.

Spartanburg County attorney Chuck Turner maintains because the exposure was allegedly from their actual place of employment, they must file under workers comp.

"The question is whether their claims in this case arise from their job in the courthouse, and clearly it does," said Turner in court.

Here's what's at stake: If this case was heard under Tort Law, claimants can see a shared reward of up to $600,000 per incident. If it's heard under Workers Comp, they'll see only a fraction of that for things like lost wages and medical bills.

For now, what "McKinney et al verses Spartanburg County" will come down to is how the laws are interpreted.

Meanwhile, the Clerk of Court confirmed workers have filed new mold related health complaints as recently as last week, one even resigned Friday, citing health concerns.



The judge will make the decision after additional briefs are handed in next week.

Plans for an interim courthouse fell through so those workers will have to remain there during construction of the new building which is set to take roughly 5 years.