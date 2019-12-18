Judge tosses Paul Manafort’s fraud case in New York

FILE – In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing in Washington. New York prosecutors have asked federal prison officials to transfer Manafort to New York City so he can be arraigned on state fraud charges. He is currently serving a 7 1/2-year sentence for bank fraud and other offenses at a prison in Pennsylvania. But he is also under indictment on similar state charges in New York. Two people familiar with the matter confirmed the transfer request Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A judge has thrown out Paul Manafort’s New York mortgage fraud case on double jeopardy grounds.

Judge Maxwell Wiley ruled Wednesday that state law precludes prosecution.

Manafort was President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman in 2016.

He was later convicted in two federal cases stemming from his business dealings and is serving a 7½-year prison sentence.

He wasn’t in court for Wiley’s ruling because of a health problem.

Manafort’s lawyers had argued that the state charges should have been dismissed because they involve some of the same allegations as federal cases that have landed Manafort behind bars.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)