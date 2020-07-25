Judge’s ruling would unseal Kennedy cousin’s murder case

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2016, file photo, Michael Skakel leaves the Connecticut Supreme Court after his hearing in Hartford, Conn. On Friday, July 24, 2020, a federal judge has ruled that Connecticut officials cannot keep court proceedings and documents secret for teenagers charged with the most serious crimes, a decision that will reopen Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel’s murder case to the public. Skakel was convicted in 2002 in the 1975 bludgeoning death of his neighbor Martha Moxley when they were both 15 years old. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal judge says Connecticut officials cannot keep court proceedings secret for teenagers charged with the most serious crimes.

The ruling on Friday would reopen Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel’s murder case to the public. The decision came in a lawsuit by The Hartford Courant and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, who challenged a state law approved last year.

Skakel, a nephew of Ethel Kennedy, was 15 when teen neighbor Martha Moxley was killed in Greenwich in 1975. Skakel was convicted of her murder in 2002, but the conviction was later overturned.

Prosecutors haven’t said whether they plan to retry Skakel.