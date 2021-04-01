Julie Eberly, slain mother of 6 laid to rest as suspected NC I-95 road rage killer is arrested

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — On the same day a Pennsylvania mother is laid to rest, her accused killer was arrested.

Dejywan Floyd was arrested early this morning at Parkview Terrace apartments in Lumberton.

He is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Julie Eberly after a road rage shooting along I-95 one week ago.

Eberly was in the passenger seat, while her husband Ryan Eberly was driving.

They were on their way to the beach to celebrate their anniversary when the shooting happened.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins says immediately after the shooting, Floyd got off the interstate using Exit 22, which has a lot of cameras.

“His route helped us out a lot,” Wilkins said. “As it traveled block by block we kept tracking it.”

Wilkins said they received hundreds of tips and video surveillance of the suspect’s Chevrolet Malibu.

“All he did to change the appearance of the car was take a sticker out of the back glass and took the window tint off, which made him even more visible inside the car from the description we had of him,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said someone who helped lead them to Floyd will be getting the $20,000 reward that was donated by people in the county.

“From day one cooperating witnesses have helped solve this case,” Wilkins said. “I would just like to thank the community for coming together and assisting with this.”

Floyd’s arrest came on the same day as Eberly’s funeral.

“Our detectives were able to notify the family about six this morning that the arrest had been made, and they were beyond pleased,” Wilkins said. “It made it exciting for us that we are able to bring some sort of conclusion.”

Floyd was denied bond during his first court appearance Thursday morning.

The investigation continues.

Wilkins said Floyd has a violent criminal history, which includes a felony conviction for shooting into a home while people were inside.