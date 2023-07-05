(WSPA) – “It’s that time once again to meet this month’s Community Service Hero,” Jack Roper, Carolina for the Carolinas host, said.

Ed Rollings, Head Coach of Due West Robotics, “Charles Angel is a person who cares. He’s done so many things and this is really one of the highlights, this program that he brought to Due West. I mean he built it from nothing, it was just him and three kids.”

“In 2012, we started the robotics program, actually with my son Ethan and three of his friends,”

Charles Angel, award recipient, said. “And it was apparent, you know it just felt like there was a higher calling, that we need to get this out to more kids. And in 2017 we had 7 teams that had advanced beyond the state championship.”

“He’s been able to lead this team through 2 trips to worlds, several large robotics competitions, and he’s just been able to be an excellent leader to all out young students,” according to Jake Whitwood, a team member of Due West Robotics.

“What we really value in that is not so much the awards, but for them to get to see what is possible and what they’re capable of doing. It It’s, I think, the biggest reward that we can get out of it,” Angel said. “Our next big project is a new innovation center. We have a 10 acre tract of land where the old Carver School was. We’re going to build the Due West Robotics Innovation Center. The effect on the community is just going to be great.”

“He builds confidence in students, and he provides leadership,” Rollings explained.

Whitwood said, “I’ve learned some amazing leadership skills, some fabrication and electrical skills, just some amazing life skills out of this.”

“Congratulations to our winner this month, and thanks to our sponsors. Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s,” Roper said.