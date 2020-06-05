June 2020 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

It’s that time once again for our Caring for the Carolinas award. Our winner for the month of June is Amy Zimmer

AMY ZIMMER – AWARD RECIPIENT

I have been part of this community for going on 50 years this year. When faced with this crisis, I thought what can I do? And that was to try to make masks for our community.

KAREN BALLARD – OWNER, FABRICSMITH

She texted me about making masks for the medical community. She immediately sprung into action, getting volunteers and donated items.

BILL BARNET – FORMER MAYOR

As this epidemic broke out, she aggressively became involved in creating these masks and being sure that they were available throughout our community

KAREN BALLARD – OWNER, FABRICSMITH

And I’m proud to call her a friend. She has a huge, caring heart, and I know there are lots of people in our community that are very thankful

BILL BARNET – FORMER MAYOR

Her creativity, and encouragement of other people and businesses in our central business district have been essential to the growth of Spartanburg.

AMY ZIMMER – AWARD RECIPIENT

It’s been almost 8 weeks now, and we’ve probably made over 5000 masks for those on the frontlines as well as those in the community.  

KAREN BALLARD – OWNER, FABRICSMITH

We have come up with a wonderful, adjustable style that fits any face.

JACK ROP

