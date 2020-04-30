June 9th primary is still set

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The pandemic is having a major impact on state and local elections. While some are postponed, other elections are still on and polls will be open. Covid-19 is changing a lot, including election schedules, but the June 9th primary is still on.

For Hanna Whitt election news and the upcoming election have taken a back seat to the new normal because of covid-19. “My time has been really, really preoccupied with having to be a stay at home mom during the week, a full time student and also teaching.” voter, Hannah Whitt said.

Voter turnout on June 9th is expected to be low. ” If we get 15% to 20% I think it would be a great turn out.” Director, Spartanburg County Elections Office, Henry Laye said.

Governor McMaster postponed elections in April and May, which affected four races in Spartanburg County. Those elections have yet to be rescheduled, but voters can still cast their ballots now.

“What we have now here, folks can still come in and vote in person absentee if they’d like, these ballot marking devices are available.” Laye said.

Poll workers will be equip with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, wipes and possibly sneeze shields. They’ll also encourage voters to practice social distancing. Election officials cannot require voters to wear masks, however they encourage them to do so.

“No, I am not concerned and I figure whoever is running that thing, will do the right thing and have everything cleaned up like they should.” voter, Wayne Bryant said.

Any change in the election process will have to come from and be approved by the general assembly.

“You need to be aware that you have options available to you, should you want to participate in exercising your right to vote and help choose the leadership of the state, the federal government or local issues.” Laye said.

It’s important to remember before you head to the polls, find out if your voting precinct has been temporarily moved.

In person absentee voting begins May 11th and if a run off is necessary, it will take place on June 23rd.