Jury finds Will Lewis guilty on one misconduct charge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Formerly suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis will be removed from office after a jury unanimously found him guilty of misconduct of a public officer. He is facing up to a year in jail.

The jury found Lewis not guilty of misconduct in office. Their decision came after nearly five hours of deliberation Thursday on the fourth day of the trial.

Lewis was accused of misusing his position and County resources to pursue an affair with his former assistant, Savannah Nabors.

The judge allowed Lewis to go home Thursday night, but ordered him to to reappear at the courthouse at 10 a.m. Friday for sentencing.

16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett, who prosecuted the case, declined to comment Thursday after the jury reached their decision. Nabors also declined to comment on the verdict.

Lewis’ attorney, Rauch Wise, did not say if they will appeal.

A special election will be held in November to fill the position of Greenville County Sheriff.