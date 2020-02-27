1  of  11
Juvenile charged in deadly shooting at Hillcrest Apartments in Asheville

by: WSPA Staff

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a juvenile has been charged with murder following a homicide that happened at Hillcrest Apartments earlier this month.

According to a police department news release, officers and U.S. Marshals Service took the juvenile into custody and charged them with first-degree murder in the death of Jailyn Dumari Morton.

We reported earlier that officers were called to the apartment complex following a report about a gunshot wound on Feb. 9.

When they arrived on-scene, they found Morton shot. He was then taken to Mission Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the juvenile charged in this case was located in Charlotte, N.C. and was taken back to Buncombe County.

No information about the juvenile’s identity will be released.

