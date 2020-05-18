Juvenile faces charge related to deadly shooting on Merrimon Ave in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a juvenile faces a charge related to a shooting that left two people dead in Asheville earlier this month.

We reported earlier that police responded to a report of a victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Wendy’s restaurant on Merrimon Avenue on May 8.

Once on-scene, officers found Javon Malik Brown, 23, Asheville man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brown died at the scene, police said.

Officers later encountered a vehicle crash at the intersection of Merrimon Avenue and Chestnut Street. The vehicle had hit a fixed object near the intersection, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, police say.

Officers found a passenger seriously injured inside the car, and they were transported to Mission Hospital.

After arriving at the hospital, the passenger — Deonte James Ellison, 19, of Arden — died.

A preliminary investigation shows that both victims received their wounds while inside of the vehicle at the Wendy’s restaurant on Merrimon Avenue. After the initial shooting, one of the victims was removed from the car prior to it fleeing from the scene, police said.

A number of witnesses of the crash told detectives that the driver of the vehicle and a passenger ran from the scene.

On Monday, police said a juvenile was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Police said the case remains open and active, as they continue to work multiple leads.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.