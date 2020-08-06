Juvenile faces drug, firearm charges in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a juvenile was arrested on several drug and firearm charges while officers were patrolling an apartment complex Wednesday night.

According to a news release, officers were patrolling Pisgah View Apartments at around 6:30 p.m. and came into contact with an individual acting suspiciously.

While investigating, the juvenile ran away and a short chase occurred.

The juvenile was detained and officers reportedly seized 3.2 ounces of Fentanyl, a Glock 23 handgun and $1,091.

According to police, the juvenile was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to distribute/sell schedule I, possession with intent to distribute/sell within 1,000 feet of a park, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a minor and carrying a concealed gun.

