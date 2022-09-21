ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition on Tuesday afternoon against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the death of two teens over the weekend.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that the investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, a former Eastern Alamance High School student, and Lyric Woods, 14, led authorities to file the petition.

“Through the hard work of my investigators, along with the assistance of personnel from many other law enforcement agencies, we have identified a suspect in this case. We will now work with local, state and federal authorities to apprehend and present the suspect to the court system,” Blackwood said.

The bodies were found just before 3 p.m. on Sunday by two men who were riding ATVs while checking trail cameras, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies were discovered “just off a powerline easement” in western Orange County, said Alicia Stemper, spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members reported Lyric missing on Saturday afternoon, and a deputy filed a missing person’s report at 3:44 p.m.

Clark’s family contacted the Mebane Police Department on Sunday with concerns about his whereabouts. An officer filed a police report around 1:42 pm.

“I want to thank the families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods for trusting us and the investigative process during this excruciatingly painful time. I hope the apprehension of this subject will bring them some comfort as they mourn their loved ones,” Blackwood said.

The investigation is ongoing.