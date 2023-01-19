CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was shot by a citizen during an attempt to steal a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 100 Southwold Drive in southwest Charlotte.

A juvenile victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed the shooting occurred when a suspect attempted to steal a car and a citizen intervened and fired one shot into the vehicle, according to the police report.

CSI and a Crimes Against Children unit were among the departments that responded to the scene. There is no mention of any charges against either party involved at this time and this remains an active investigation.