K-9 helps deputy locate missing 9-year-old in South Carolina

by: Tim Renaud

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A K-9 is being celebrated after working to locate a missing 9-year-old in Summerville.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Harpers Ferry Lane in the Summerville portion of Berkeley County in reference to a missing 9-year-old that had not been seen for two hours.

Once at the scene, the child’s mother provided Deputy Davidson and his K-9 partner, Lalo, with a shirt that was recently worn by the 9-year-old.

BCSO says K-9 Lalo was able to quickly track and locate the child at another residence within the neighborhood and he was returned safe and sound to his mother.

Deputy T. Davidson and K-9 Lalo (Courtesy: BCSO)

