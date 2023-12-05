SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of two of its K-9.

K-9 Dano and K-9 Benson has served Spartanburg County for a combined 14 years.

K9 Dano worked from July 2014 to January 2023 with his handler Lt. Robert Taylor.

He retired at 11 years old and will spend his retirement in the care of Lt. Taylor and his family.

K9 Benson worked from 2017 until 2023 with his handler Master Deputy Steve Escobar.

He retired at 8 years old and will spend his retirement in the care of Deputy Escobar and his family.

K-9s assist in the apprehension of criminals, building searches, area searches, tracking suspect and drug detection.