K9 helps seize several pounds of marijuana in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville Police K9 helped seize several pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars on Tuesday night.

Police say while on patrol, Officer Newman and his K9 Sarge saw a suspicious vehicle parked along Woodruff Road.

When they approached the driver of the car, 19-year-old Derek Jose Trujillo began acting nervous, police say.

Officer Newman also noticed several signs of drugs in the vehicle while questioning him.

After a search of the car, Trujillo was found to be in possession of more than 15 pounds of various forms of marijuana and nearly $7,200 in cash.

Trujillo is charged with Trafficking Marijuana, police say.

Police congratulated the officer and K9 Sarge on getting drugs off of Greenville’s streets.