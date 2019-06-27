K9 Magnum retires from ACSO after injury during training in January

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – On all four legs, armed with a ball, K9 Magnum is adjusting to his new badge.

“We definitely bonded pretty quickly, he’s a really intelligent dog and he just absolutey won me over,” said Dr. Kim Sanders who’s the Director of Anderson County PAWs.

After two years serving the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office with his handler, K9 Magnum bit his officer in a training exercise at the end of January.

“The officer handled the situation incorrectly and it resulted in an injury to the dog,” said Sheriff Chad McBride.

With a broken femur, he went to recover at the county shelter with Sanders and now the two are inseperable.

“I think he’s absolutley spoiled rotten, his grandma loves him and he has other dogs to play with. He loves to swim and we run every afternoon,” Sanders said.

On Thursday, K9 Magnum officially retired from duty to live life as a dog with Sanders.

“She’s been working with him and rehabilitating him and he’s been in law enforcement for awhile so we felt it was time to retire him properly,” McBride said.

Now the road to recovery for this officer is far from over, so once a week Sanders trains him at Astro Kennels to overcome his PTSD from all the years on the job, but she said he will never forget where he came from.

“That was what he dealt with everyday and when he sees the officers at the gas station he’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ He knows his officers, he knows where his job is, and his heart will always be right there with those guys,” Sanders said.

He will continue serving Anderson County just this time it will be with a smile at Anderson County PAWs alongside his new mom.

Magnum’s handler at the sheriff’s office resigned following the training incident that led to the dog’s injuries.

The sheriff’s office conducted an internal investigation of the situation then turned it over to SLED who tells 7News it’s still an ongoing investigation.