(NEXSTAR) – American Airlines has reached out to Kacey Musgraves to discuss her allegations of a “shockingly hostile” employee on a recent flight.

Musgraves, 33, took to Twitter earlier this week to share her experience on a recent flight from Spain, claiming it was “the most intense and honestly f—ing awful flight” she’s flown with American.

“It’s extremely rare for me to want to come to a social-media platform to complain about something like this. I know there are way bigger things going on in the world at the moment. But I truthfully just don’t want anyone else to have my experience,” Musgraves wrote.

The country singer went on to claim that a male employee (whom she described as “the flight’s chief purser”) exhibited “appalling and shockingly hostile behavior” toward herself and her fellow passengers.

“I will be filing a massive complaint against along with many other passengers that were subject to his extremely overblown, unnecessary aggression and erratic behavior,” she alleged. “He made me feel unsafe and upset to the point of crying and I witnessed another passenger he also made cry. The female flight attendants on board vocalized their own disbelief, and struggles with him as well.”

American Airlines responded on Twitter, asking Musgraves to provide more details. She indicated that she had responded to the carrier via Twitter’s direct-messaging feature.

A representative for American Airlines could not confirm an investigation into the allegations, or whether any actions had been taken against the accused employee.

“We have reached out to Ms. Musgraves to learn more about her experience and address her concerns,” a spokesperson for the carrier told Nexstar.

Musgraves, who shared her initial complaint on Sunday, has not publicly commented on any subsequent exchanges with American Airlines.