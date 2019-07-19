Kala Brown, victim of Todd Kohlhepp, facing domestic violence charge in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman who survived being held captive by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp was charged with domestic violence in Greenville County.

We have previously reported that Kala Brown was found chained up on Kohlhepp’s property in Spartanburg County in 2016.

Online court records show Brown has been charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Brown was arrested by Greenville County sheriff’s deputies.

An arrest warrant says Brown admitted “to striking the victim in the face with a closed fist” on Monday.

The alleged assault happened at a residence on Piedmont Golf Course Road.

Brown was released from the Greenville County jail Tuesday on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.

