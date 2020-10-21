Kamala Harris campaigning in Charlotte and Asheville

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at a roundtable discussion during a campaign visit in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris was set to visit the Queen City on Wednesday, just days after postponing a visit due to a campaign staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

Harris was in Asheville Wednesday morning campaigning and then boarded a private jet that was headed to Charlotte.

RELATED: Kamala Harris reschedules campaign visit to Charlotte for Wednesday

“We need North Carolina and that’s why I’m here, that’s why he’s been here. The people of North Carolina are very much going to be a very big part of deciding this election, so we’re here to encourage the vote,” Harris said at the airport before heading to Charlotte. “Vote early. But also we’ve been here to listen to folks because we know the people of North Carolina want the kind of support they deserve from their president.” 

