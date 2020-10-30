Kamala Harris stopping in Goldsboro, Fayetteville on Sunday

News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Kamala Harris will return to North Carolina this weekend in the final days leading up to Election Day.

Harris will visit Goldsboro and Fayetteville on Sunday.

Further details on her stops were not immediately available.

Harris was last in North Carolina on Oct. 21 when she campaigned in Asheville and Charlotte.

Vice President Joe Biden stopped in Durham on Oct. 18 for a drive-in voter mobilization event.

President Donald Trump visited soldiers at Fort Bragg on Thursday after postponing a rally in Fayetteville that was slated for that evening.

Trump will be back in Fayetteville on Monday, according to his campaign.

