Kamala Harris visits California for anti-recall rally, grabs In-N-Out before leaving

(KTLA) – Vice President Kamala Harris took a quick trip in and out of her home state Wednesday, and she made sure to get a bite in of one of California’s finest delicacies: In-N-Out Burger.

The Oakland, California, native was visiting the state to join a campaign rally for her longtime political ally, Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is fighting to keep his job in a GOP-led recall election set for Sept. 14.

And as any true Californian would, Harris made it a “double-double” trip, apparently getting a burger and fries to go before jetting off.

In-N-Out was brought onto the plane for the flight home to Washington, D.C., according to a pool reporter on the aircraft, who said the treat was welcome news to all passengers.

Information on how the vice president takes her In-N-Out Burger — or whether she throws in a shake, “animal-style” fries or even forgoes the patty altogether — was not immediately available.

A former U.S. senator representing California and one-time fellow San Francisco politico, Harris advocated for Newsom and defended her longtime friend.

“He has the courage and he’s had it his entire career to believe in and know what is possible,” she said at a rally Wednesday.

Harris remains popular among Democratic women and progressive voters of color. and she addressed those constituencies as she highlighted the national consequences of the recall election.

“You have to understand that this recall campaign is about California, and it’s about a whole lot more,” she said. “They wouldn’t be trying to recall him but for the fact that he has always stood for reproductive rights. They wouldn’t be trying to recall him except they know he stands for our Dreamers and our farmworkers.”

More than 6 million of the state’s 22 million registered voters already have cast ballots by mail. Voting ends Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.