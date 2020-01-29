Kansas church sign puts twist on the Lord’s Prayer for Super Bowl 54

(CNN NEWSOURCE/WSPA Staff) – For some fans, sports can be like a religion, a way to connect people.

One church in Kansas is hoping to connect people using both religion and sports.

They’re putting a creative twist on a well-known prayer ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

“It all started with the Royals back in 2014 and the Royals had won 7 games in a row,” Rev. Lee Johnson, at Asbury United Methodist Church, said. “I think it’s great. I think it’s a great thing. It’s just a way of connecting and we’re all about trying to connect with the community that’s out there, so the sign connects.”

Since then, people driving by have always taken notice of the sign near 75th and Nall.

“No. 1, I hope it makes them smile, I hope it makes them laugh,” Johnson said. “I hope it brings some joy as they drive up and down a busy street.”

After holding healing services for Patrick Mahomes’ bum ankle earlier this year, the church knew the Superbowl sign had to be good, using a prayer said every Sunday.

According to video the church sign reads:

“Thy Chiefs’ Kingdom, Come Thy Will Be Done, On Earth And In Miami #GOCHIEFS”

“We kind of thought about the Lord’s Prayer and we kind of though about what do we pray for in the Lord’s Prayer, and we pray for God’s will be done,” Johnson said.

Could it be God’s will the Chiefs win? Maybe.

But a little prayer never hurt just in case.