1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Graham County Schools Madison County Schools - NC

Kansas Humane Society will put ex’s name in litter box for Valentine’s Day

News

by: Dan Garrett

Posted: / Updated:

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (KSNT) – Do you want to get back at your ex? In honor of Valentine’s day, this Thursday and Friday, the Jefferson County Humane Society will write your ex’s name on a litter box if you make a donation.

The donation can be any amount and can be made online or in person.

“Make us a donation and we will write their name on the trays we use for the litter boxes and we will let our kitties do their thing, and they will,” Kaitlan Claycamp-Johnson, a board member for the Humane Society, said.

The humane society is a nonprofit and all of the donations will help them take care of their animals.

CLICK HERE if you would like to donate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store