Kansas investigating massage therapist for female athletes

by: Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas officials say a man recently charged with a child sex crime had provided massage services to some women’s athletic teams since 2015.

The therapist, 48-year-old Shawn O’Brien, was an independent contractor who operated Medissage in Lawrence.

O’Brien was charged recently with aggravated indecent liberties with a child after a girl accused him of touching her sexually seven or eight years ago under the guise of a “massage.”

Chancellor Doug Girard and Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a statement Thursday they were “deeply troubled” by an internal inquiry into the situation.

They say the school is providing support to student-athletes, parents and staff.

