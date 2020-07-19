Kanye West to hold campaign rally in Charleston on Sunday

FILE – This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. West will be on the Oklahoma presidential election ballot, as Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr says a West representative filed the necessary paperwork and paid the $35,000 filing Wednesday, July 15, 2020, to go on the state’s Nov. 3 presidential ballot. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Kanye West is coming to Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday to hold a presidential campaign rally.

The rally will be held July 19 at 5 p.m. at the Exquis Event Center located at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Rd., Suite 149 in North Charleston.

Those interested in registering for the event can visit the link here to fill out a registration form.

All guests must wear masks or face coverings, and must observe social distancing rules. Attendees will also be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form.