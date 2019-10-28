Kay Hagan, former US Senator from NC, dies at 66

Sen. Kay Hagan, D-N.C., listens to a question during a live televised debate with North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Thom Tillis at UNC-TV studios in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, Pool)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) – Former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan, of North Carolina, has died.

The Charlotte Observer reports Hagan died Monday at the age of 66. In 2016, she was diagnosed with Powassan virus, which is a type of encephalitis.

Hagan, a Democrat, served one term after her 2008 defeat of Republican Senator Elizabeth Dole, the Charlotte Observer also reports. In 2014, Hagan lost to Republican Senator Thom Tillis.

NC Governor Roy Cooper released a statement Monday on Hagan’s passing.

Kristin and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Senator Kay Hagan. I’ve known Kay since our days in the legislature together. Kay was a fierce advocate for North Carolina, and she represented our state with courage and grace her entire career. She made it a mission to inspire young people – especially young girls – to enter public service, and she served as a role model to so many. North Carolina is mourning one of our best today. NC Gov. Roy Cooper

