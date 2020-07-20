Keanu Reeves debuts as a comic-book writer

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Keanu Reeves is an actor, musician and film producer.

Now, he’s venturing into a new artistic world: Comic-book writer.

He’s teamed up with Matt Kindt, who’s a New York Times best-selling graphic novelist, to produce a 12-issue comic-book series.

The series is called “Berzerker,” but is spelled “BRZRKR.”

It’s about a violent demigod, who’s been wandering the Earth searching for answers about his existence.

Reeves said he’s loved comics since he was a kid and they’ve been a significant influence on him artistically.

He said this project is a “dream come true.”

The first issue comes out in print and digital on Oct. 7.

It’s distributed through Boom! Studios.