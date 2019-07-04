Keep WSPA-TV

Contact DIRECTV and [AT&T U-verse] today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] to “Keep my WSPA Carolina’s Family!”

Q&A:

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] subscribers are at risk of losing their WSPA station at 11:59 p.m. local time on July 2, 2019. DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse]

has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Greenville/ Spartanburg/ Anderson / Asheville area.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: If DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] decide(s) not to carry your local WSPA station, you would lose your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the remainder of this season’s Big Brother, the NFL & SEC on CBS and new seasons of NCIS and Young Sheldon.

Q: Where will WSPA programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] customers are at risk of having their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse?

A: Yes. We have been negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse], proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local WSPA station.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.