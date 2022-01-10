Keeping our roadways clear — Who’s responsible for cleaning up dead deer?

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – There are about 750-thousand deer in South Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources. If you’ve driven anywhere along I-85, odds are you’ve probably seen quite a few dead ones along the roads, leaving many drivers wondering who’s responsible for the cleanup.

The state’s Department of Transportation said the dead animals aren’t just an eyesore, but potentially hazardous to drivers. It’s their job to clean them up off our interstates and state maintained roadways.

But with 42-thousand miles of roads and bridges to maintain, transportation officials said they need your help keeping pace.

“It’s sad. I mean… Nobody wants to see a dead deer,” said Erin Smiley.

She frequents the I-85 often.

“I drive to Atlanta every week for work and so I’ve seen a ton on 85.,” she told 7 News. “And then, in our area, not just in our neighborhood, but really just the surrounding Five Forks area, a lot on the sides of the roads.”

They’re nearly impossible to avoid.

According to SCDNR, Spartanburg County has the third highest deer population in the state.

John Stephenson said it’s made him more cautious in the mornings while driving.

“I’m seeing dead deer all over the upstate, everywhere I go,” said Stephenson.

But it’s up to SCDOT to keep the roadways clear.

“Between our people, law enforcement, mowing contractors, and the public, that’s pretty much how it gets taken care of,” said DOT spokesman, Pete Poore.

He said the Department does routine sweeps. If you noticed a hazard, give them a call.

“You will get a real person to answer your call,” Poore said. “And that person will take your information and in this case the location of the carcass and they will forward it on to the right county and to the right maintenance office.”

He added the request is then followed up a few days later to make sure the hazard gets removed.

Dead animals aren’t their only priority. Poore said you should alert the Department if you see anything that could impede traffic, like busted tires or furniture.

And make sure you leave it to the professionals to get the job done.

“It’s a precarious situation,” he told 7 News. “So a member of the public doesn’t need to put himself or herself in danger. I would just get off the road.”

For drivers looking to report a road hazard, dial 855-467-2368.