Keeping your K-9 safe during Fourth of July fireworks

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- The Fourth of July often means family time and celebrations.

However, with so much commotion and noise, dogs and cats can get scared and run away.

McCain Childress, a pet owner in Greenville, had this unfortunate experience just a couple years ago on July 4th.

“She ran when she heard the fireworks because they don’t have a fence. So she ran but they ended up finding her, which was good. So she didn’t go very far because she’s a little dog,” McCain said.

Jamie Nelson, the Director of the Spartanburg Environmental Enforcement Department, says that if your animal hears a noise they don’t like, they’ll do anything to get away from it.

But there are some things you can do to prevent your pet from running away.

“Just go ahead and bring them inside. Just put them in a safe, secure place and make them feel comfortable,” Nelson said.

For McCain, she’d agree that bringing her dog, Callie, inside for fireworks is the right move, but along with that, she plans to take additional measures to make sure Callie is distracted.

“We’ll take Callie and we’ll turn on the TV. We’ll put it louder than we usually put it, on Channel 7, of course. And we will bundle her up with blankets,” McCain said.

Nelson also recommends other resources to help animals keep their cool.

‘There’s a lot of products out there right now. You got the comfort blanket and things along those lines. I’ve never tried one or talked to any one that’s used one but that’s always an option,” Nelson said.

The Spartanburg Environmental Enforcement Department also wants to encourage people to visit a vet to microchip their animals. That way if they do get loose, there’s a greater chance of finding them.

If your pet runs away this Fourth of July weekend, there are several animal control centers throughout the upstate.

Here is a list:

Greenville County Animal Center: (864) 467-3950

Spartanburg County Environmental Services and Animal Control: (864) 596-3582

Spartanburg Humane Society: (864) 583-4805