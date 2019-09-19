Kellogg to launch ‘Incogmeato’ imitation meat brand in 2020, testing out ‘leaf jerky’

(WSPA/CNN) – Move over impossible burger!

CNN is reporting that Kellogg is joining in on the meatless craze and plans to launch a new imitation meat brand next year.

According to CNN’s report, “Incogmeato,” which will be sold under Kellogg’s Morning Star brand, will offer meatless chicken nuggets, chicken tenders and burger patties.

The company is also looking into what they are calling “leaf jerky.”

CNN reports that the product is 100% vegan and soy-based. The launch of the snack is planned for select markets this year, and is expected to include more areas in 2020.