Kemp announces new mobile testing initiative for Georgia

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp walks away after speaking during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp attracted widespread attention, criticism and even derision when he announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors. Kemp got no public pushback from Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey, whom he appointed, but was criticized widely by public health experts at Georgia universities. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is announcing a new mobile testing initiative for Georgia communities without easy access to test sites.

Kemp announced Sunday the launch of a mobile COVID-19 testing initiative to set up drive-thru sites in more far-flung communities.

Starting Monday, the mobile unit will rotate among Augusta, Milledgeville and Tifton. Georgia has ranked in the bottom nationally in per capita testing, a key component in preventing a resurgence of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Critics have said that Kemp’s order to restart some businesses was premature despite a bump in screenings this week.