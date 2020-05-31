Kemp authorizes 3,000 Guard troops for protests in Georgia

A security guard walks behind shattered glass at the CNN building at the CNN Center in the aftermath of a demonstration against police violence on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has authorized up to 3,000 National Guard troops to be deployed to cities across the state to respond if needed to protests over the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp late Saturday expanded his previous order authorizing deployment of Guard troops in Atlanta to now cover the entire state through next weekend.

Hundreds of Guard soldiers helped enforce a 9 p.m. curfew Saturday in Atlanta, where police said they made 150 arrests as some protesters threw rocks at officers and smashed windows at a police precinct.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Sunday extended Atlanta’s curfew another night.