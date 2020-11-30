Kemp: COVID-19 Vaccinations to start within weeks in Georgia

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Brian Kemp holds a news conference on the current state of COVID-19, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Ben Gray /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor says he expects health care workers in Georgia will begin being vaccinated against COVID-19 in the second or third week of December.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s remarks came Monday as nursing home executives appealed to the Republican to keep supporting them financially.

Health officials are watching for an expected increase in coronavirus infections following Thanksgiving.

Georgia is averaging more than 3,000 confirmed and probable cases a day.

Nearly 2,200 people were in Georgia hospitals on Monday with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the highest number since Sept. 1.

The impact of the pandemic has been heavy at nursing homes, which have recorded nearly one third of all of Georgia’s deaths.

