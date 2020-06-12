Closings and Delays
Kemp eases Georgia virus rules to allow sports, conventions

by: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is lifting more health-related restrictions stemming from COVID-19.

The Republican governor signed an order Thursday allowing spectator sports and live performance venues to reopen and conventions to resume on July 1, subject to some restrictions.

The new order, allowed under the health care emergency authority granted Kemp by lawmakers, runs through the end of June. The move comes as there has been an uptick in reported coronavirus infections and deaths in Georgia.

Georgia has recorded nearly 55,000 cases through Thursday, with 2,375 deaths. Kemp’s order instructs residents 65 or older that they no longer have to shelter in place unless they live in a long-term care facility or have an underlying health condition.

