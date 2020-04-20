Kemp to discuss how Georgia could reopen amid virus fight

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the COVID-19 virus during a news conference at the Georgia state Capitol on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is planning a news conference where he’s expected to discuss plans for reopening the state as health officials continue battling the spread of the coronavirus.

Kemp, Lt Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston are expected to discuss the issue at the briefing Monday afternoon.

Kemp tweeted over the weekend that he participated in a conference call with other southern governors to discuss approaches to reopening their states’ economies.

In an interview with WXIA-TV on Friday, the governor said he favors uniform steps toward normalcy in Georgia to avoid a “hodgepodge” of varying approaches between cities and counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

