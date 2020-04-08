Kemp to extend Georgia state of emergency through May 13

StateFarm Arena is seen near an empty street where the men’s NCAA Final Four NCAA college basketball championship game was to be played on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The entire NCAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says he plans to extend the state of emergency in Georgia through May 13 as coronavirus infections and deaths continue to climb across the state.

Kemp announced Wednesday that he intends to renew the public health emergency declaration set to expire next Monday.

The governor scheduled a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Temporary emergency powers state lawmakers granted the Republican governor last month allowed for an extension without the legislature reconvening.

Kemp has used that authority to order residents statewide to shelter at home except under prescribed circumstances and to close businesses deemed non-essential.

The virus has been blamed for 348 deaths in Georgia and more than 9,100 infections.