1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Kemp to extend Georgia state of emergency through May 13

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

StateFarm Arena is seen near an empty street where the men’s NCAA Final Four NCAA college basketball championship game was to be played on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The entire NCAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says he plans to extend the state of emergency in Georgia through May 13 as coronavirus infections and deaths continue to climb across the state.

Kemp announced Wednesday that he intends to renew the public health emergency declaration set to expire next Monday.

The governor scheduled a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Temporary emergency powers state lawmakers granted the Republican governor last month allowed for an extension without the legislature reconvening.

Kemp has used that authority to order residents statewide to shelter at home except under prescribed circumstances and to close businesses deemed non-essential.

The virus has been blamed for 348 deaths in Georgia and more than 9,100 infections.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories