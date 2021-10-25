Ken Burns collection of quilts on display at Upcountry History Museum

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Filmmaker Ken Burns’ collection of quilts is on display at the Upcountry History Museum, and it’s been called visual story telling at it’s best.

The Upcountry History Museum is only the second museum in the United States to host this display and the exhibition is making its only stop in the Southeast here.

It is a unique presentation of America’s history as told through hand-sewn quilts. Quilts date from 1850-1940.

They all mean something special to Burns, with special care being shown in the way they are displayed.

You can see them on display with Burns’ comments until Jan. 30.

Visit the museum Tues- Sat from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. with last admission at 4 p.m. daily.

Visit their website for tickets or stop in.