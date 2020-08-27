Kennedy’s legacy hovering over Senate race in Massachusetts

FILE – In this pair of June 1, 2020, file photos, Rep. Joe Kennedy III, left, and Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., right, wait for the start of a debate in Springfield, Mass. Kennedy is a candidate and Markey is the incumbent in the Sept. 1 Democratic primary election for Senate. (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The long political shadow of the Kennedy family is hovering over the contest between U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy lll, who’s hoping to oust Markey in next week’s Democratic primary.

In recent weeks, Kennedy has invoked the names of former President John F. Kennedy, former U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy — his grandfather — and former U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy.

Markey has recalled his own family history, growing up in working class Malden where his father drove a milk truck.

The winner will face the GOP primary victor in November.