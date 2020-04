FILE – In this July 29, 2017, file photo, Matt Kenseth stands in his garage stall after practice for a NASCAR Cup series auto race in Long Pond, Pa. At 48, Kenseth will be the oldest driver in the field when racing resumes. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Kenseth had transitioned into a full-time father after retiring from NASCAR.

He found running marathons filled his competitive urge.

But the two-time Daytona 500 winner and former NASCAR champion is back.

Chip Ganassi Racing hired him to replace Kyle Larson.

Kenseth saw an opportunity to win with a competitive team and took the offer.

At 48, he will be the oldest driver in the field when NASCAR resumes its season.