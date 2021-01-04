Kentucky officers in Breonna Taylor case face termination hearing

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. In news reported on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, Louisville police have taken steps that could result in the firing of an officer who sought the no-knock search warrant that led detectives to the apartment where Taylor was fatally shot. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer who shot Breonna Taylor and the detective who sought the warrant are scheduled to face a termination hearing after being notified that they would be fired.

Officer Myles Cosgrove and Det. Joshua Jaynes received notice last week that they will be dismissed.

Both men were expected to appear for a pretermination hearing on Monday.

Taylor, a Black woman, was killed March 13 by police executing a narcotics search warrant.

Louisville acting police chief Yvette Gentry says Cosgrove failed to “properly identify a target” when he fired into Taylor’s apartment.

The chief says Jaynes lied about how he obtained some information about Taylor in the warrant.